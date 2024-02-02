Ben Shapiro Responds To Nicki Minaj Co-Sign By Begging For Grammy Invite, Gets Flamed For It

Ben Shapiro has been a staunch critic of hip-hop for a very long time. Overall, the conservative pundit has said that rap is not "real" music. Ultimately, this is an extremely reactionary take. Furthermore, it is one that is rooted in a whole lot of racism. However, Shapiro found himself on a rap song recently. Tom MacDonald is a white conservative-adjacent rapper who does the whole MAGA-hop thing. It is a tired and sad grift, and Shapiro decided to give MacDonald his first-ever rap verse.

In the song, he actually disses the likes of Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion. Despite this, Nicki decided to co-sign Shapiro amid her feud with Megan. This subsequently led to criticism online, as fans couldn't believe Minaj would align herself with someone like Shapiro. Well, since then, Ben has decided to respond to Minaj. As you can see in the tweet below, he actually opted to beg for a Grammy invite. "Yo, @NICKIMINAJ, bestselling rapper in the world can't get an invitation to the Grammys. Can you hook a homie up?" Ben wrote.

Read More: Nicki Minaj And Sexyy Red Respond To Ben Shapiro's "Pound Town 2" Criticism

Ben Shapiro Has A Request

Immediately after this, fans started roasting Shapiro on Twitter, especially after he referred to himself as "homie." The quote tweets were flooded with jokes, while others simply spoke about just how disappointed they are that Minaj would stoop to this level. "This man is PLAYING in our faces and barbz are eating it up," one user wrote. This is the bed she chose to lie in," said another. "A complete embarrassment of a person. No redeeming qualities whatsoever and terrible judgment to boot." If one thing is for certain, Nicki is only polarizing people further, while the Barbz continue to support no matter what.

Fans Speak Their Peace

You can see the reactions to what Shapiro had to say, below. Let us know your thoughts on the situation, as we sure you all have quite a bit to say. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Ben Shapiro Net Worth 2023: What Is The Daily Wire Founder Worth?