Ben Shapiro Disses Nicki Minaj In One Of The Worst Rap Verses You Will Ever Hear

Ben Shapiro is a conservative pundit who has certainly made his feelings about hip-hop clear. In his mind, it is not real music. Overall, it is an idiot take. However, it is one that is not rare in conservative circles. It is pretty easy to read between the lines and understand why they feel this way. Regardless, it is pretty pathetic, to say the least. Regardless, there is a certain piece of kryptonite for the conservative pundit and that is the white conservative rapper. Forgiato Blow, Tom Macdonald, and even Vanilla Ice (these days at least) fall into this category.

The MAGA rap phenomenon is one that has risen to prominence over the last few years. However, it really came to fruition in the midst of COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. It is here where the Macdonald's of the world soared to popularity amongst Trump supporters. Even Shapiro can't contain himself from the grift. On Friday, he featured on the new Macdonald song "Facts." If you thought he was just going to lend his voice as an interlude of sorts, you would be wrong. Instead, he actually delivered a real verse.

Ben Shapiro Delivers Early Contender For Worst Bars Of 2024

As you can see up above, this verse is pretty atrocious. He sounds like an AI version of himself. Furthermore, there is a certain cadence that can only be described as Epic Rap Battles Of History-core. Perhaps the most notable part of the entire song is the fact that he disses Nicki Minaj on it. This is certainly interesting timing given the fact that Nicki got dissed by Megan Thee Stallion recently. Shapiro and Nicki have gone at it in the past, so no surprises here. Regardless, this has to be one of the worst verses ever recorded.

Twitter Reacts

Below, you can find some of the reactions to the song. As you can see, normal people find this all very strange. Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists, as long as they aren't Ben Shapiro.

