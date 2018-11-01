ben shapiro
- MusicBen Shapiro Responds To Nicki Minaj Co-Sign By Begging For Grammy Invite, Gets Flamed For ItNicki might need better friends.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj Faces Even More Backlash Over Ben Shapiro EndorsementNicki has had a rough few days following her Megan Thee Stallion diss track.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Reacts To Ben Shapiro's Diss Track: "Is This Real Life?""Facts" is currently No. 1 on iTunes in the US.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTom MacDonald Net Worth 2024: What Is The Canadian Rapper Worth?Discover Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald's $800,000 net worth, career highlights, and ventures shaping his success.By Axl Banks
- PoliticsBen Shapiro Disses Nicki Minaj In One Of The Worst Rap Verses You Will Ever HearThe verse was for Tom Macdonald's new song "Facts."By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsBen Shapiro Net Worth 2023: What Is The Daily Wire Founder Worth?Discover Ben Shapiro's net worth in 2023 - $60 million. Explore how his media ventures and controversies shaped his financial success.By Axl Banks
- Music VideosSexyy Red Flexes On Haters, Samples Ben Shapiro In New "I'm The Sh*t" Music VideoSexyy Red proves that she "don't give no f**k" in her latest music video.By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsNicki Minaj & Ben Shapiro Continue Their Heated Back & ForthNicki Minaj is winning the war.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj And Sexyy Red Respond To Ben Shapiro's "Pound Town 2" CriticismBen Shapiro recently shared his thoughts on "Pound Town 2."By Caroline Fisher
- TVGina Carano Defends Pedro Pascal Amid Disney Fallout: "I Adore Him"Gina Carano says she still "adores" Pedro Pascal, despite her controversial exit from "The Mandalorian."By Cole Blake
- TVGina Carano Tells Ben Shapiro She Was Not The Only One "Bullied" By DisneyGina Carano says she was "bullied" by Disney following her exit from "The Mandalorian."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCardi B Calls Out Ben Shapiro & Candace Owens After Biden WinCardi B had some words for prominent conservative commentators following Joe Biden's win in the Presidential Election.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsBen Shapiro Disapproves Of Trump's Premature Victory ClaimConservative commentator Ben Shapiro declared Donald Trump's declaration of victory to be "irresponsible." By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureBen Shapiro's Dramatic Reading Of "WAP" Slandered By TwitterBen Shapiro decides to look at the "WAP" lyrics through a "feminist" lens.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsMark Zuckerberg Reportedly Staging Meetings With Conservative PunditsBring on "The Social Network 2." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentA Response To Ben Shapiro's Claim That "Rap Is Not Music"The pseudo-intellectual dropped an absolute goose egg earlier this week that surprised no one.By Luke Hinz
- PoliticsBen Shapiro Tells Zuby "Rap Is Not Music"Ben Shapiro is far from a fan of rap.By Cole Blake
- SocietyKanye West's Departure From Politics: Republicans Blame Candace OwensConservatives are pointing the finger at Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk for pushing Kanye West into political oblivion.By Devin Ch