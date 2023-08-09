Sexyy Red Flexes On Haters, Samples Ben Shapiro In New “I’m The Sh*t” Music Video

Sexyy Red has dropped off a new music video for her Hood Hottest Princess track, “I’m The Sh*t.” The rapper flexes on haters in her new video, posing on a bubblegum pink whip and showing off her accomplishments. In typical Sexyy Red fashion, the video features countless stacks, fierce rhymes, and a ton of twerking. The video also leads with a snippet of Ben Shapiro, one of the St. Louis rapper’s most notable critics. He famously roasted Sexyy Red for her hit song “Pound Town,” back in June. Shapiro also went on to tear into her followup collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Pound Town 2.”

The conservative commentator, as expected, roasted both of the explicit tracks. Now, however, Sexyy has managed to use his diss to her advantage. Her new music video leads with a complimentary, albeit sarcastic, quote from Shapiro’s video. He’s heard dubbing her “one of the great pieces of art in the history of Western civilization,” which acts as the perfect primer to kick off “I’m The Sh*t.”

Read More: Sexyy Red Expertly Claps Back At Rolling Ray Saying She Looks “Terrible”

“I’m The Sh*t” Music Video

Sexyy Red successfully drives home the point that she’s a “bad b*tch” in her latest video, performing for crowds of screaming fans. The rapper is no stranger to hate, having been a magnet for it ever since “Pound Town” blew up. She’s consistently proven that she “don’t give no f*ck,” however, always finding a way to brush it off or clap back.

Earlier this week, Rolling Ray had some choice words for Sexyy Red, taking aim at her appearance on Twitter. She had shared some photos of herself posing with a stack of cash, to which he replied “U look terrible friend.” His diss continued, “but u going keep that money on u so I ain’t mad! We all got our days. I still love u.” Sexyy Red responded, simply sharing a photo showing a pile of money in her lap and asking him if he needs a “new chair.”

Read More: Sexyy Red’s Reaction To DJ Mr. Rogers Missing Her Song Cues Surfaces: Video

[Via]