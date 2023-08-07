Sexyy Red’s Reaction To DJ Mr. Rogers Missing Her Song Cues Surfaces: Video

Through her come-up so far, Sexyy Red has mostly managed to stay out of drama with other artists. The Hood Hottest Princess did find herself falling victim to Tasha K’s trolling, but thankfully, the rap diva’s mother managed to sort that situation up. This past weekend, however, DJ Mr. Rogers accused Red of cussing him out during a recent performance, at which time he apparently didn’t know the cues to her setlist. “Sexyy Red cussed me out today for not knowing her show cues like I’m her actual DJ,” he tweeted in the early hours of Sunday (August 6). “Love this new generation of artists.”

Rogers’ post makes it sound as though Red lashed out at him in an extreme manner, but a video making rounds on Monday afternoon has many internet users insisting that the drama is nowhere near as serious as it sounds. “Why you turn it off ni**a?!” the Missouri-born entertainer yells into her microphone as her song abruptly stops. “Run that s**t back,” she adds before hyping up another woman at the party twerking away in front of her.

Read More: Sexyy Red Shares Wild “STD” Line On Instagram

DJ Mr. Rogers Felt Disrespected by Sexyy Red

Upon seeing the footage, one person commented, “Nahh ain’t no way he wrote that long ass tweet thread over THIS,” under @2cool2bl0g’s post. “Yoooo it was not that deep. If you read only his tweet and not see this video you would think she had a [wild] Kanye-type stage outburst 😂😂,” another user chimed in. Of course, there are still a handful who feel as though the producer was right to call Red out for swearing at him.

Obviously, we won’t see DJ Mr. Rogers championing the Sexyy Red fan club anytime soon. Thankfully, the St. Louis native has an abundance of other supporters from within the industry, such as Drake, Summer Walker, Trinidad James, and G Herbo. See how the latter duo has been showing out for Red at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: G Herbo And Trinidad James Show Love To Sexyy Red

[Via]