Sexyy Red Shares Wild “STD” Line On Instagram

Sexyy Red joked about having an STD in a wild Instagram caption on Sunday night while sharing a series of selfies on the platform. While many found the post to be funny, others condemned Sexxy Red for her behavior.

“I heard you want ah STUD I got the STD all I need is U,” she captioned the post. One commenter critiqued: “Not claiming her in the black community for me, people like this make us look so bad. And the people that think this is funny your just as ghetto as her.” Another wrote: “I can’t defend you with a caption like that bae.” Some fans did come to her defense. One posted: “Bruh y’all do not understand humor like she love pissing y’all off.” Sexxy Red addressed the backlash with a comment of her own: “I got yal shook up in des comments calm zown.”

Sexyy Red Performs At Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 21: American rapper Sexyy Redd performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Sexxy Red has been on a tear this summer since her “Pound Town 2” remix with Nicki Minaj dropped back in May. The song became her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 66. In July, she met up with Drake following his show in Brooklyn, New York for the It’s All a Blur tour. “Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred,” Drake captioned a photo of the two of them on Instagram. She also performed at Rolling Loud in Miami, the same month. Check out her latest antics on Instagram below.

Sexxy Red Causes Drama On Instagram

According to Billboard, she’s working on planning her first headlining tour, although it’s something she’s letting her team handle. “I’m just the artist and they do what they do to make it happen for me,” she told the outlet. “They ain’t trying to stress me out because I don’t even want to deal with no s–t like that.” She added: “People think I’m cr*zy, but I feel like I’m just myself.”

