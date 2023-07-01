Sexyy Red Jokes That She & Drake Are Getting Intimate, Says Collab Is On The Way

Sexyy Red is having one heck of a breakout year, whether it’s for her outspoken personality or, more importantly, the impact of her music. Moreover, it’s been wild to see her meteoric rise throughout the industry, especially in relation to the reputation she built among her fellow stars. In fact, fans recently went ballistic over some pictures of the St. Louis native with Drake, in which he called her his “wife.” It’s the talk of the town, and it made it all the way to Rolling Loud Miami, where Sexyy had a remarkable (albeit controversial) performance. During an interview on festival ground, she joked about the extent of their relationship and hinted at a big team-up to come.

“We be f***in’,” Sexyy Red answered to a question on what’s going on between them. “I’m just playin’, that’s my peoples,” she continued with a laugh. “We got a song coming out. I mean, we supposed to be. I did some lil’ s**t on his song, he sent me a beat, and I had rapped for him or whatever. He was f***in’ with it, so we gon’ see if he drop that b***h. I don’t know, he just f**k with me. I don’t know what he gon’ do. He gon’ pop out with some cr*zy s**t, I know that.”

Sexyy Redd & Drake Are What Now?! (Just Kidding)

Furthermore, Sexyy Red had previously addressed the viral link-up with Drake on SiriusXM. “How was the who?” the 25-year-old replied to an inquiry concerning the hype. “What you mean, like what? It’s nothing! I mean, they been loving me, it’s nothing. Yeah, I f**k with Drake. I mean, you know, I’ve been getting n***as all my life, so it’s not a shocker. Been had them n***as, so… Right, maybe y’all would’ve been nervous ’cause y’all ain’t used to getting them n***as. But me, I got n***as out the a**, so it’s just like ‘Hmm…’ I f**k with Drake.”

Meanwhile, this is far from the first rap superstar that Red caught the attention of. At one of his recent festival performances, Travis Scott invited her onstage to electrify the crowd. We’ll see what more high-profile collabs she cooks up in the future; we know there will be many more. On that note, for more news and the latest updates on Drake and Sexyy Red, stay logged into HNHH.

