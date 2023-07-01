Lancey Foux & Sexyy Red Set It Off On “MMM HMM”

Lancey Foux has been having himself a moment as of late. Overall, he is one of the more unique artists out right now. He is someone who can fit into a wide range of sounds. Moreover, he has all of the energy to match the youthful exuberance of his fanbase. If you are a fan of the artist, then you have probably been to one of his shows. If you’ve been to one of those shows, you know just how wild they can get.

Interestingly enough, Lancey Foux was recently at a festival where he linked up with the likes of Sexyy Red. Red is having a moment herself right now thanks to songs like “Pound Town.” Additionally, she has been getting co-signs from the likes of Drake. Following her meeting with Lancey, the two decided to get in the booth together for the song “MMM HMM.” Lancey had teased this song for quite some time, but now, he is adding Sexyy Red’s voice into the mix.

Lancey Foux & Sexyy Red Team Up

With this track, Lancey Foux brings his signature energetic style to the table. Furthermore, we get Sexyy Red with her usual flow and raunchy lyrics. However, these two stylings actually work very well in tandem with one another. Their chemistry is undeniable, and fans will appreciate these artists working with one another.

Let us know your thoughts on this Lancey Foux and Sexyy Red collaboration, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Think I caught a cramp with the money step (Mmm-hmm-hmm, caught a cramp with the money step)

Keep the old stick, army vet (Mmm-hmm-hmm, chyeah, huh)

Keep my new chick tsunami wet (Hmm-hmm-hmm, huh)

