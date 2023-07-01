Drake’s Sexyy Red Proclamation Leads To Wild Reactions From The Internet

Drake is in the news constantly while he’s been on his “It’s All A Blur” Tour. From having his fans in the stands bark like dogs to bringing out A-list stars like Steph Curry and Lil Yachty, Drizzy knows how to get the crowd hyped. Another thing that’s been ratcheting up is his budding “romance” with Sexyy Red. The 25-year-old rapper, who garnered mainstream fame from her January 2023 single “Pound Town,” has gone to Drake’s shows and way more.

The two have been seen all over each other via social media, and the two reportedly linked up backstage last night after the show. Drake’s comment about the picture of the two of them together was clarifying. “If my girl see y’all backstage being thirsty, it’s gonna get smokey.” He then posted another Insta story of them in the same position, with the caption “Just met my rightful wife,” with Sexyy Red getting tagged. Whether this is a true relationship, a one-night hookup, or nothing at all, that remains to be seen. But Twitter is having a field day in the meantime.

Drake’s Tour Publicity Stunts Pile Up

Drake and Sexyy Red loving each other up 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bou3iyZick — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 19, 2023

Drake is a big romantic player in the rap industry. In the past, he has dated SZA, Rihanna, and Sophie Brussaux. Brussaux is the mother of Drake’s son, which was a topic of controversy back in 2017. Drizzy addressed the issue in his album that year, Scorpion. Since then, he’s focused on being a solid father while still putting out a prolific amount of music. That will include an album drop later this year of For All The Dogs, another studio project for the hard-working hip-hop mogul.

As for the internet’s response to Drake and Sexyy Red getting together, the reviews are mixed. “Drake always making sure he catch the next wave right before it gets too big, lol,” read one comment. This is in regard to Drizzy’s affinity for getting on a bandwagon super early and riding it for more clout. Other comments went the mean route, calling out Sexyy Red’s appearance or talking about the fact that Drake is a womanizer of sorts. Either way, Twitter is polarized.

Twitter Reacts

Men getting mad at Drake for kissing Sexyy Red after calling him gay for painting his nails: pic.twitter.com/hDoDUGp0TD — ovokosh ⁶𓅓 (@CIRC0L0C0) July 19, 2023

Juss seen Drake kissin sexyy red. pic.twitter.com/M6S8JVs4WQ — Hefner (@MUNEY23_) July 19, 2023

Drake linking with sexyy red was not something I thought would happen fr pic.twitter.com/hgBcMVEtqa — OTHERWORLDLY🇳🇬 (@BUTTERMILKMARY) July 19, 2023

