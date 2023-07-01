Sexyy Red And Summer Walker Show Up At Drake Show

Earlier this month Drake and 21 Savage took off on the “It’s All A Blur” tour. Following major outings like Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, it makes waves every night. Last week at a show in Montreal Drake surprised fans by bringing out J. Cole and speculating on future music the pair could release together. Now even more special guests are popping up at a tour stop. He and 21 Savage are in Brooklyn for 4 straight shows and plenty of headlines are popping up as a result.

Earlier this week Drake and Sexyy Red made headlines for some strange reasons. He called Sexyy Red his “wife” and gave her a kiss in a photo. That’s why people shouldn’t be very surprised that Sexyy Red and Summer Walker showed up together at a recent show. Video of the pair hanging out and having fun during the show made the rounds earlier today. They’re just two more of plenty of celebs that have shown up for the concerts so far.

Sexyy Red Pulls Up To Drake Show With Summer Walker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

This is far from the only news getting fans’ attention at recent shows. Drake has left people on the edge of their seats with teases about a new album. Earlier on the tour he confirmed that he had a new album called For All The Dogs coming soon. While he originally promised the album was coming this summer now he’s got an even more direct update. He told fans at his show that the project would arrive in “a few weeks.”

Drake also recently starred in the new music video for Young Thug’s “Oh U Went.” The track came from Young Thug’s new album Business Is Business released while he was in police custody. Given his situation, Drake undertook the leading role in the music video, the first from the new album. What do you think of the video of Sexyy Red and Summer Walker hanging out at Drake’s concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake Reveals Why He Picked His Stage Name Over Aubrey Graham

[Via]