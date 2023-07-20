Drake Reveals Why He Picked His Stage Name Over Aubrey Graham

Drizzy’s full interview with Bobbi Althoff has finally hit the internet.

In the world of rap, it’s incredibly rare to find an artist or producer who operates under their birth name. Abel Tesfaye has long been known as The Weeknd, and Donald Glover invented his persona of Childish Gambino in the very early days of his career. Another famous figure who’s opted to change their moniker in hopes of achieving further success is Drake, who explained why he goes by his middle name instead of Aubrey Graham in a new interview with Bobbi Althoff. Clips from the bizarre conversation have been circulating online throughout the month, and on Thursday (July 20), the nearly hour-long video finally hit YouTube.

Among noteworthy moments are the notoriously awkward Althoff claiming that she missed her daughter’s first birthday party to interview the “Non-Stop” rapper, as well as him playing a throwback Tyga track for her. Some social media users have been slamming the uncomfortable nature of Drake’s latest interview, but fans of the host know that she’s only staying true to her own entertaining character, even if everyone isn’t a fan of her methods. “My mom named me Aubrey, a guy’s name,” the Canadian explained to Althoff in the clip below.

Bobbi Althoff Disses Drake’s Government Name

“Aubrey’s not a guy’s name,” Bobbi argued with the 36-year-old, who quickly shot back, “Yes it is.” “Have you ever met a male Aubrey?” she asked. “Yeah, you’re looking at him,” Drake rebutted. “You don’t even go by that ‘cuz it’s such a bad name,” Althoff pointed out, earning a laugh from her guest. “No, that’s not true… [I go by Drake] ‘cuz it’s shorter,” he noted. “You know, people with two syllables are way less successful than people with one.”

As hip-hop heads continue to react to Drake’s incredibly awkward interview with Bobbi Althoff, the father of one also has the internet buzzing with the latest update on his next album. After announcing For All The Dogs with the arrival of his poetry book earlier this summer, it seems as though we could be hearing about the highly anticipated project soon. Read about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

