Fetty Wap is out of prison, but he's got a long journey before he gets to live life on his own terms. The hitmaker will have to follow some strict release conditions after he completes a stint in home confinement. He's there right now per a spokesperson for the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) CNN can confirm.

They told the outlet that Fetty Wap was "transferred on January 7, 2026, from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Sandstone [Minnesota] to community confinement." This is being overseen by the BOP’s Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management Office.

Excitingly, this won't last too long. The "My Way" songwriter will be done there on November 8 per TMZ. After that though, the 34-year-old has five years of tight guidelines he will need to follow.

The outlet says he will need to undergo drug tests, will be prohibited from opening any new bank accounts unless federal agents approve it. Moreover, Fetty will need to inform the U.S. Probation Department about his earnings and tax records.

On top of that, the consumption of any alcohol or other intoxicants unless granted a prescription by a licensed physician is prohibited. If the court decides to, Fetty Wap may need to participate in an outpatient drug treatment program. He would have to submit to testing during and after the treatment program to ensure his abstinence.

Fetty Wap Released From Prison

Fetty Wap was released from the low-security facility in Minnesota on Wednesday, with reports exploding onto the scene yesterday (Jan. 8).

The Breakfast Club's Loren LoRosa shared a statement from the rapper, and he sounds ready to improve. "I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support—it truly means everything to me. Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most."