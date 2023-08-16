Sexyy Red Calls Drake Her “Man” In Latest IG Post

Sexyy Red shared a photo of herself with Drake on Instagram, Wednesday, describing the Toronto rapper as her “man.” The move comes after Drake added Sexyy Red to the remainder of his ongoing It’s All a Blur tour stops.

In total, she shared two pictures of the two of them. In one, they embrace, while in the other, Sexyy flips off the camera. “I’m wit my man but it’s still free my udda man @champagnepapi.” Drake commented on the post: “3 that man,” while Lil Yachty wrote: “Free da dirtyyyyy.” Fans shared plenty of responses as well. “Aubrey drake graham wtf i told you stop embarrassing me on the internet,” one user joked. Another commented: “She just be doing this shit cause she know y’all people on the internet gone believe and hype up everything.”

Sexyy Red In Concert

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 17: Rapper Sexyy Red performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9’s Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

It’s not the first time Sexyy Red has joked about getting intimate with Drake. During an interview at Rolling Loud, she remarked that the two “be fuckin’,” but later admitted, “I’m just playin’, that’s my peoples.” Check out her latest Instagram post featuring Drake below.

Sexyy Red Poses With Drake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEXYY RED (@sexyyred)

In addition to joining him on tour, Sexyy Red also recently teased that the two have also been in the studio. In the same interview at Rolling Loud, she revealed: “We got a song coming out. I mean, we supposed to be. I did some lil’ shit on his song, he sent me a beat, and I had rapped for him or whatever. He was fuckin’ with it, so we gon’ see if he drop that bitch. I don’t know, he just fk with me. I don’t know what he gon’ do. He gon’ pop out with some cr*zy shit, I know that.” Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from the two on HotNewHipHop.

