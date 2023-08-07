Sexyy Red Expertly Claps Back At Rolling Ray Saying She Looks “Terrible”

If there’s one thing Rolling Ray had today (August 7), it’s time to shade some of the biggest names in female rap right now. He took aim at Doja Cat – specifically the blonde beauty’s new merch – claiming that she “steals everything.” The reality star also had some words for Sexyy Red, blatantly letting the St. Louis native know that he wasn’t feeling her recent performance look. She shared two selfies from the party, captioned, “Heard you want a stud. I got the STD, all I need is U 💋.”

The wordplay earned her some laughs, but Ray was quick to come for Red’s appearance with his quote tweet. “[You] look terrible friend, but [you] going keep that money on [you] so I ain’t mad!” he tweeted early on Monday. “We all got our days. I still love [you] 😍.” Some of the Catfish alum’s fans are hyping him up for hating on the “Pound Town” hitmaker, but Red made it clear that she’s unfazed by his attempts to bring her down.

Rolling Ray isn’t Feeling the Hood Hottest Princess

U look terrible friend, but u going keep that money on u so I ain’t mad! We all got our days.

I still love u 😍 https://t.co/nyNv3JF3sT — RollingRay!!! (@DMVMOSTFAMOUS) August 7, 2023

“You need ah new chair?” the 25-year-old asked her new nemesis this afternoon, along with a photo of even more money thrown across her lap. Rather than taking the dig to heart, Ray lashed out at Sexyy once again, accusing her of carrying around the same stack of cash since she first blew up. “[You] can tell [you] never had no real money before,” he told her.

Following that, the disabled entertainer shared receipts of some of his own money, writing “Never broke I’ll buy your whole family! And have your dude cleaning my a**. Let’s really wake it up!!!!” to further taunt the “SkeeYee” star.

Sexyy Red Responds, Ray Continues the Drama

Keep scrolling to see what else Rolling Ray had to say in response to Sexyy Red’s clap back to his diss. Do you think the internet personality is taking things too far with his incessant celebrity feuds? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Girl u been holding that same stack in your hands since u first came out.. u can tell u never had no real money before..! https://t.co/dNhpFxHlV9 — RollingRay!!! (@DMVMOSTFAMOUS) August 7, 2023

Girl In the last 4-6 months I done touched over $100,000 , & invested over $30,000 , if u wanted a new wig u could’ve just asked me friend, You 25 years old & can’t even get uh bank account in your name..!! I’m 26 wit more than 3 of em & my rent over $3,000 uh month , I’ll slap u https://t.co/dNhpFxHlV9 pic.twitter.com/0aowjOlyti — RollingRay!!! (@DMVMOSTFAMOUS) August 7, 2023

Never broke I’ll buy your whole family! & have your dude cleaning my ass Let’s really wake it up!!!! https://t.co/dNhpFxHlV9 pic.twitter.com/YjDuVtsu8T — RollingRay!!! (@DMVMOSTFAMOUS) August 7, 2023

