- StreetwearSexyy Red Expertly Claps Back At Rolling Ray Saying She Looks "Terrible"The "Hood Hottest Princess" can hardly hear the hate over her fat stacks of cash.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude CommentsRolling Ray took shots at Miami's deceased baby father.By Lawrencia Grose
- BeefCoi Leray Reacts To Rolling Ray's Diss: "Hurt People Hurt People""I prayed for him when he was in the hospital."By hnhh
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Celebrates 70 Days Vape-Free: "I'm Going To Peel My Skin Off"Doja hopped on Instagram Live to celebrate her sobriety with fans. By hnhh
- NewsDoja Cat Makes Nice With Rolling Ray After Being Called OutRay was upset that Doja trademarked his viral phrase from 2019 for her new brand, but it looks as if she made things right.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Accused Of Stealing Rolling Ray's Viral "Giving What It's Supposed To Gave" PhraseShe revealed her new website and brand "It's Giving," and Rolling Ray called her out.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentSaucy Santana Discusses Linking Up With Nicki Minaj & Rumors That "Walk" Is A DissSaucy Santana joins us for HNHH's "12 Days of Christmas" kick-off! We discuss his rapid ascension since "Walk Em Like A Dog" in 2019, the rumors surrounding "Walk," his relationship with Nicki Minaj, the importance of TikTok and much more.By Joshua Robinson
- GramCoi Leray Receives Kind Words From Rolling Ray Following Their BeefHe's been going after Leray for months, but he put that to the side for "Lil Purr" after she lamented about being bullied.By Erika Marie
- GramRolling Ray Claims Coi Leray's Team Paid Him For Promo & He Didn't DeliverHe alleges that he "pocketed that little ass" money & once again went on the verbal attack.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRolling Ray Calls Out "“All The Girls Who Opposed Me" For Losing At BET AwardsRolling Ray called out all the girls who he's had beef with this year for losing at the BET Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicCoi Leray Dubs Rolling Ray "Obsessed" As He Calls For Her LookalikesRay not only recorded a song called "Big Purr," but he's looking for Cor Leray lookalikes for his music video.By Erika Marie
- MusicRolling Ray Joins Benzino's IG Live To Further Taunt Coi LerayRolling Ray hops onto Benzino's IG live and continues to taunt Coi Leray by promoting his remix of "BIG PURR."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCoi Leray Confirms City Girls "Big Purr" Remix As Beef With Rolling Ray ContinuesLeray is choosing the high road as Ray targets her over "Purr" once again.By Erika Marie
- GramRolling Ray Trolls Coi Leray With "BIG PURR" Ripoff, Coi Leray Threatens Legal ActionRolling Ray celebrates his song's placement above Coi Leray's "BIG PURR (Prrdd)" on the iTunes Top Hip-Hop/Rap Songs chart, and Coi Leray swiftly replies to the situation by threatening legal action.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCoi Leray Defends Using "Prrr" After Rolling Ray Says She Stole His PhraseThe great debate over who was the first to say "purr-prrr" puzzles the public.By Erika Marie
- GramRolling Ray Displays Painful Burns After His Wig Catches FireThe controversial social media influencer went on Live from the hospital as he showed viewers his extensive injuries.By Erika Marie
- GramRolling Ray Won't Apologize To Yung Miami: "I Don't Care... All Bets Are Off"After making comments about the father of the rapper's child who passed away earlier this year, Ray is unapologetic.By Erika Marie
- BeefYung Miami Disses Rolling Ray After Disgusting Comment About Her Baby's FatherRolling Ray told Yung Miami to go "dig up" the father of her children, who is deceased.By Alex Zidel