Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28 Just Days Before His Birthday

Rolling Ray did not hold back in his online commentary and engaging presence as an influencer, and he left a large legacy in his wake. His mother reportedly confirmed to TMZ that he tragically passed away at the age of 28, and tributes continue to pour in for the reality television star.

For example, the Zeus Network took to Instagram on Wednesday night (September 3) to mourn Juan "Raymond" Harper, who starred on multiple of their shows such as Bobby I Love You, Purrr. "Gone way too soon. #RestInPeace to the BIG hearted, most Raw, & Real FRIEND & #Zeus Star #RaymondHarper aka @iamrollingray. Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER! From #BobbyILoveYouPurrr to #TheConversation, you were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self. From your ZEUS Fam, we Love, Thank, & will Miss you Always! Sending Prayers & Condolences to his loved ones!"

"Sending our Deepest Sympathies & Condolences to the Family & Fans of Raymond Harper, affectionately known as Rolling Ray on Bobby I Love You Purrr! Your Memory will forever live with us here at Zeus! May you Rest In Eternal Peace." We extend those same condolences and sympathies.

Rolling Ray Cause Of Death

At press time, no official cause of death has been revealed for Rolling Ray. The self-proclaimed "most famous boy in a wheelchair" was known for his influential catchphrases and quotes on the Internet such as "Purrr" and for his participation in reality TV shows such as Divorce Court and Catfish: Trolls.

Ray's trolling of other hip-hop artists caught him a lot of attention in recent years, although it had been a while since we heard from him in a big way. Nevertheless, these interactions always displayed a fearless and unfiltered perspective, one that he never shied away from presenting to the world. Some controversy inevitably surfaced, but the positive and indelible contributions outweigh any of that.