Rolling Ray Compares Drake & Sexyy Red To Biggie & Lil Kim

The reality television and social media personality thinks that folks aren't ready for this comparative conversation.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Receives Billboard Music Award.

Whenever there's a big bond between a male rapper and a female rapper, our hetero-centric and gossip-loving culture tends to ship them on impact. After all, there's plenty of precedent for this kind of relationship to develop, as well as many examples of it not happening or turning out pretty sour. Moreover, rapper, reality TV star, and social media personality Rolling Ray brought forth a pretty interesting theory and interpretation on Twitter last Sunday (March 17). "Hear me out... Drake is endorsing Sexy Redd like Biggie did with Lil Kim! But yall not ready for that conversation!" he shared with his followers. "& they situationship will get deeper! Watch," Ray added on Instagram, captioning a screenshot of his tweet.

Furthermore, for those unaware, Drake and Sexyy Red have quite the close bond these days, as they've performed together on tour and have at least one collab under their belt. The "Rich Baby Daddy" duo, though, have also been pretty cheeky when it comes to their relationship. They've joked about being involved sexually, being each other's muse or spouse, and about the 6ix God being... well, a rich abby daddy. Not only that, but as their stardom continues to build and progress, we have a feeling they'll stay on each other's good side.

Read More: Lil Kim “Pleads The Fifth” When Asked About “Top 5” Rappers, But Names Biggie & Drake

Rolling Ray's Take About Sexyy Red, Lil Kim, Drake & Biggie

Meanwhile, some younger readers might not know the connection between Lil Kim and Biggie. These two childhood friends from Brooklyn became close artists under Bad Boy Records, and did have a romantic fling throughout The Notorious B.I.G.'s tragically shortened life. To this day, Kim continues to pay tribute to him as a far greater figure than the sum of the lenses through which she viewed their versatile bond. As such, Rolling Ray is insinuating that Drake and Sexyy Red's connection runs much deeper than joking about them being together.

But it's important to note that he also has a certain bias in this situation, as he insulted the "SkeeYee" MC not too long ago for her looks. Regardless, do you think that these are two comparable MC-femcee pairings in hip-hop or is there no basis at all? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Biggie, Lil Kim, Sexyy Red, and Drake.

Read More: Rolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude Comments

