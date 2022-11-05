Years ago, internet personality Rolling Ray got into a verbal dispute with rapper Saucy Santana. The two feuded on social media for quite a while and even brought other people into the mix.

One-half of the City Girls, Yung Miami was on Santana’s side, as the two had always been good friends. However, her standing up for the rapper didn’t sit well with Ray, and they ended up exchanging words.

Yung Miami, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, tweeted, “Cause fr rolling ray that won’t even be a fair fight imma just walk up and punch you in your head leave me alone!”

Rolling Ray took things further following her threat and talked about personal matters. “[Dig] your baby father up b*tch.. Tell em how much you turned into a power bluff girl.”

In 2020, Miami’s son’s father died in a shooting. It took a significant toll on the artist, which she has expressed on the internet multiple times. Therefore, Rolling Ray bringing it up took her over the edge.

The Caresha, Please host made it clear to her Twitter followers that she had ignored Rolling Ray’s negative comments for a while. However, he had taken it too far.

“[I don’t give a f*ck] you got imaginary beef with yourself but to bring my baby daddy into this b*tch [you’re] crazy AF like FR FR,” she wrote. The rapstress explained further that she did not know Rolling Ray, nor did he know her.

Fast forward a couple of years, and the reality television star is ready to own up to his wrongdoings. He took to Instagram and issued an apology.

“I said some things about two years ago that I kind of regret,” he started. He admitted that he was young at the time and was defending himself.

“I genuinely liked you, your music, all that you stood for… so, us getting into it really broke my hurt,” he added.

Watch his entire apology below.