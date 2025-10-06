Rolling Ray's Cause Of Death Revealed

Rolling Ray's death was tragic and pretty out-of-nowhere. However, he had been dealing with some health issues in the last year.

The cause of death for social media and reality television star, Rolling Ray, has been revealed. The then 28-year-old passed away due to natural causes per TMZ and a spokesperson for Maryland's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner can confirm.

Over the last year, Ray had been battling some health issues, pneumonia and a blood infection, to be exact. All in all, it's still so sudden how soon the comedian left us. He did have other obstacles in his life, though, including spinal muscular atrophy, which he was diagnosed with at 15 months old.

It's now been just over a month since the news broke about the Zeus Network affiliate. His mother was the one to confirm his death, just moments before his 29th birthday (Sep. 5).

The internet, including Zeus, posted tons of loving but saddening tributes for Juan "Raymond" Harper.

"Gone way too soon. #RestInPeace to the BIG hearted, most Raw, & Real FRIEND & #Zeus Star #RaymondHarper aka @iamrollingray. Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER! From #BobbyILoveYouPurrr to #TheConversation, you were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self. From your ZEUS Fam, we Love, Thank, & will Miss you Always! Sending Prayers & Condolences to his loved ones!"

Who Was Rolling Ray?

They continued, "Sending our Deepest Sympathies & Condolences to the Family & Fans of Raymond Harper, affectionately known as Rolling Ray on Bobby I Love You Purrr! Your Memory will forever live with us here at Zeus! May you Rest In Eternal Peace."

Their post perfectly encapsulated who Ray was as a person and media personality. He was bold, funny, and authentic.

Hip-hop fans may remember him for his unapologetic roasts of several high-profile MCs. Sexyy Red was one of them, being clowned over some past performance looks.

"[You] look terrible friend, but [you] going keep that money on [you] so I ain't mad!" We all got our days. I still love [you]."

But outside of those antics, Rolling Ray was all over television. TV shows included, Bobby I Love You, Purrr, Divorce Court, and Catfish: Trolls.

