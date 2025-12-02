Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" Returns For 20th Anniversary

The Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” is set to return next summer, lining up perfectly with the twentieth anniversary of its original 2006 release. The colorway has always carried a loud yet sunny edge thanks to its sharp mix of white leather, black accents, and that bold hit of yellow along the midsole.

It stood out in the mid 2000s, and it still looks just as striking today. This rerelease taps into a familiar wave. Jordan Brand has spent the last few years revisiting pairs that defined entire eras of sneaker culture, and “Tour Yellow” fits right into that approach.

Its look calls back to a stretch when the Air Jordan 4 was having a resurgence and sneaker forums treated every new photo like a major leak. Fans who missed the original run have been asking for this comeback for years.

Jordan 4 collectors tend to have a soft spot for colorways with personality, and “Tour Yellow” falls squarely in that lane. It has enough contrast to pop on foot without going over the top. The older pairs have aged into a sought after piece, which makes this return even more meaningful.

The images shown here highlight the original 2006 release, giving a reminder of what made this pair hit in the first place. If Jordan Brand keeps the shape and materials close to the original, this could be one of the bigger retros of next summer.

Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow”

The Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” features white tumbled leather across the upper with bright yellow accents on the midsole and wings. Black hits along the eyelets, heel tab, and mudguard create clean contrast.

The netting on the sides stays classic and keeps the shoe breathable and the yellow portions include small speckle details that give the look further depth. Also the tongue tag uses a black base with a yellow Jumpman logo.

The outsole mixes black, white, and grey to round out the design. Overall, the result is a bold but wearable colorway that still feels true to the Jordan 4’s identity.