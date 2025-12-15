Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” Has A New Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” is officially on the way back, and the timing makes sense. First released in 2006, the pair has always lived in that underrated space.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” will be released on September 5th, 2026.

Not an OG, not a collaboration, but memorable for how clean and confident it looked on foot. The appeal was never about hype. It was about balance. The white leather upper keeps things simple, while the Tour Yellow midsole panels add just enough energy without overpowering the shoe.

Black and dark gray accents ground the look and give the Air Jordan 4 its familiar structure. It feels sporty, wearable, and very mid-2000s in the best way. This return also fits where Jordan Brand is right now. Anniversary drops have been driving recent calendars, and the Air Jordan 4 continues to be one of the brand’s safest bets.

The “Tour Yellow” doesn’t need heavy storytelling or reimagining. It just needs to stay true. For longtime fans, this release is about nostalgia done right. For newer collectors, it is a chance to grab a clean Jordan 4 that stands out quietly. Expect strong interest once September 2026 gets closer.

Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” Retail Price

The Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” features a clean white leather upper paired with classic mesh panels on the sides and tongue. Black and dark gray accents frame the eyelets, wings, and heel, giving the shoe its familiar structure.

"Tour Yellow" pops along the midsole with a speckled finish, adding energy without overpowering the design. The contrast feels sharp but controlled. A visible Air unit sits in the heel, reinforcing the model’s performance roots.