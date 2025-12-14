The Nike LeBron 23 Gets Festive With “Stocking Stuffer” Colorway

Nike is getting festive with the LeBron 23, unveiling a colorful new “Stocking Stuffer” colorway that leans fully into holiday energy. The pair stands out immediately thanks to its bold mix of red, blue, and green, creating a look that feels playful but still performance driven.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike LeBron 23 “Stocking Stuffer” is releasing on December 26th, 2025.

It’s a reminder that LeBron’s signature line has never been afraid to experiment with color, especially around seasonal releases. The upper is dominated by bright red, giving the shoe its Christmas-inspired base.

Blue and teal tones wrap around the side panels, adding depth and movement to the design. A translucent green outsole ties the theme together while keeping things fresh on the hardwood. Subtle detailing on the heel adds character without distracting from the overall look.

Performance-wise, the LeBron 23 continues to focus on stability, responsiveness, and support. The low-cut build keeps it quick and modern, while the cushioning setup looks built for explosive players who need control and comfort.

Nike LeBron 23 “Stocking Stuffer” Official Images

Image via Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 “Stocking Stuffer” features a bright red upper that immediately sets the tone for the design. Blue and teal gradients wrap around the sides, adding contrast and depth without feeling overwhelming.

A small Swoosh blends cleanly into the layered panels, keeping the look streamlined. The green translucent outsole adds a festive touch that ties the holiday theme together.

The color blocking feels playful but intentional, clearly nodding to its seasonal inspiration. Despite the festive look, this LeBron 23 still appears built for serious on-court performance.

Nike LeBron 23 “Stocking Stuffer” Retail Price

The “Stocking Stuffer” doesn’t just rely on its festive name. It feels like a confident addition to LeBron’s latest chapter, blending holiday flair with on-court readiness.

Whether worn for games or casual rotation, this pair brings personality without losing purpose. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike