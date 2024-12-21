The Nike LeBron 22 Brings Tie-Dye Energy With Monopoly Collab

An unlikely partnership is starting to form.

The Nike LeBron 22 teams up with Monopoly for an exciting "What The" colorway that brings bold style and playful details. The upper features a striking tie-dye design with swirling hues of blue, pink, red, and orange. These vivid colors capture the fun and vibrant energy associated with Monopoly’s iconic board game pieces. To enhance the design, bright lime-green accents highlight the tongue, laces, and sockliner, offering a sharp contrast to the colorful upper. A glossy red Monopoly tag decorates the tongue, adding a flashy touch. The signature Monopoly branding on the collar tag ties the collaboration together. Embroidered dice graphics on the shoe emphasize the game-inspired theme.

The shoe is built for both style and performance. A padded collar and cushioned midsole provide all-day comfort, while the durable outsole ensures long-lasting wear. The bold design captures attention both on and off the court. On-foot photos highlight the craftsmanship and vibrant details, giving fans a closer look at the unique partnership. With its energetic colors and playful Monopoly-inspired elements, the Nike LeBron 22 "What The" stands out as a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and board game lovers alike. This release pushes the boundaries of creative sneaker design.

"What The" Nike LeBron 22 x Monopoly

The sneakers showcase a pink and blue sole with a similarly vibrant midsole. Also, the uppers of this pair are what make them unique. Further, they are made from tie-dye canvas material, featuring a colorful array of blues, pinks, greens, and oranges. Additionally, yellow laces and LeBron's signature on the heels finish off the design. Lastly, a yellow Swoosh is placed on the sides.