Travis Scott Turns Dennis Rodman Into Willy Wonka For Air Jordan Ad

We didn't see this pairing coming.

Travis Scott's ability to brand himself has been exemplary. The rapper has become a superstar on the strength of his music, but his Air Jordan deal has helped him connect with fans outside of hip hop. He continued to push the boundaries on Friday, December 20. Travis Scott dropped a commercial for his Cactus Jack x Air Jordan collaboration. The elaborate commercial stars Scott and, surprisingly, Dennis Rodman as an eccentric riff on Willy Wonka.

The commercial starts with a POV shot of a golden ticket winner. The winner is then transported to a surreal factory where Rodman appears to be in charge. "Welcome to the factory," he exclaims, before a series of bizarre and disorienting shots occur. Rodman's character hops on a roller coaster with the main character, and they ultimately arrive at a workshop. Travis Scott is revealed to be the man working at the workshop. He's not enthused, though. The rollercoaster bumps Scott's chair, causing the rapper to mess up what he was working on. "Dammit Dennis," Travis Scott fumes. "Third time this week, bruh." He then looks over and spots the golden ticket winner. He daps him up and welcomes him before getting back to work.

Read More: Top 10 Best Athletes Of 2024

Travis Scott And Dennis Rodman Previously Feuded

Travis Scott's decision to enlist Dennis Rodman is a full circle moment. The rapper and NBA superstar actually had beef back in 2023, when the latter accused Scott of stealing his shoe design. "Travis Scott has copied my shoe," he said via Instagram Live. "I was the first guy to do mine backward when I was playing with the Chicago Bulls." Rodman blasted both Scott and Nike for not properly crediting him in their rollout. "Come on, Travis, give us some credit," he added. "You copied my shoe. So this ain't new. This ain't new, brother. But either way, congratulations."