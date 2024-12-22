Trinity Rodman Claims Dad, Dennis Rodman, Seeks “Attention” In Apology Post

Trinity Rodman responds to her dad, Dennis Rodman, apologetic post.

Pro Soccer star Trinity Rodman dismisses her father, NBA Legend Dennis Rodman's since-deleted apology post. The 22-year-old professional soccer player spoke candidly about their strained relationship during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She reflected on a surprising moment in 2021 when her father showed up at one of her matches, a rare gesture of support that left her shocked and emotional on the field. Trinity described it as a "Joke," adding: "Wiping my hands with it and I’m done. Thank you.”

In a now-deleted response to Trinity's claims, Dennis Rodman said: In the post’s caption: “Sorry I wasn’t the dad you wanted me to be, but I still tried and will never stop trying,” he wrote. “Even when you’re told not to answer my calls, I’ll keep trying. I’m always here, and I always tell you how proud I am—whether through your voice or voicemail.” He concluded with a heartfelt wish: “I’ve always wanted my kids to call me or visit. Hopefully, one day that will happen.”

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Rodman Calls His Apology “Attention”

Trinity and DJ are Rodman’s children with his ex-wife, Michelle Moyer. He also has an older daughter, Alexis, from his first marriage to Annie Bakes. At one point, she said, her family lived out of an SUV while he remained distant. “Before the divorce, my dad actually helped financially,” she recalled. “He gave my mom money so we could live somewhat comfortably. But when the divorce happened, it was like, ‘F*** you guys.’ We barely had enough to pay rent.”

Trinity’s revelations shed light on a fractured family dynamic that has played out both privately and publicly. Despite her father’s attempts to reconnect, she appears resolute in distancing herself from the pain of their shared history. Dennis Rodman has not responded to Trinity's response to his since-deleted post. Trinity claimed that Rodman is struggling with alcoholism and more. In his prime, the basketball icon lived a wild party lifestyle that included a legendary Las Vegas incident that included Michael Jordan flying there to bring him back to practice with the Chicago Bulls.