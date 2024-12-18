Trinity Rodman Rips Father Dennis Rodman's Parenting In Scathing Interview: "He's Not A Dad"

The National Women's Soccer League star is not holding back.

Trinity Rodman, the soccer star daughter of legendary NBA big man Dennis Rodman, is not pulling any punches on her "dad." According to Bossip, the NWSL athlete joined Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast to tell her side of the story and how rough it was growing up. The Olympic gold medalist's interview debuted today, and it contains a lot of shocking and heartbreaking quotes. One that's really spreading like wildfire is how she really views Dennis Rodman. "He’s a person. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else," the 22-year-old said to Cooper.

This is really the first time that Trinity has felt ready to really open up about what their relationship is actually like. It certainly makes sense, as it's hard to really process all of those emotions, especially at such a young age. But she's ready and not holding back. During her summarized retelling of life with her father, Trinity revealed that she was actually living out of a car for a while.

Trinity Rodman Shares Her Side Of The Story About Her "Dad"

"We [mother Michelle Moyer and brother DJ] tried to live with him, but he’s having parties 24/7. He’s bringing random b****es in. My mom didn’t want — she was strong enough to deal with it because even to this day, I still believe that my dad hasn’t loved anyone after my mom." Speaking of Moyer's marriage with Dennis, it only lasted one year. They divorced in 2004 and they were rarely in contact with Dennis after everything officially went through in 2012.