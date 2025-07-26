Fans React To Tyler The Creator & Frank Ocean Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram

BY Zachary Horvath 1089 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tyler the creator
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Tyler, the Creator attends FX's "The Bear" season 3 premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Frank Ocean attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Tyler The Creator and Frank Ocean go way back, and an Instagram unfollow is a big deal these days when it comes to celebrity friendships.

Outside of Tyler The Creator's friendship with A$AP Rocky, he doesn't have a deeper connection with anyone else more than Frank Ocean. In recent years, they haven't been spotted as much together. But fans of both artists absolutely adore their friendship.

They have been linked since the late 2000s/early 2010s, aka the Odd Future days. Collaborations are bountiful between them with highlights including "She," "End / Golden Girl," and more. But seemingly out of nowhere, Tyler The Creator and Frank Ocean are no longer following one another on Instagram.

This revelation was caught by RapTV, with photo evidence to back it up. Tyler's feliciathegoat handle doesn't yield any results on Ocean's account blonded and vice versa. Of course, this begs the question, "are they beefing?"

Tyler is not a fan of narratives, but it's something worth speculating. It's only that right now, but typically, a social media unfollow means there's a rift. Take Offset and Cardi B as example. After they did about a year and a half ago, they did work things out.

However, not too long after, Cardi B wound up filing for divorce.

Their situation is a tad different considering they were romantically involved. But the essence of Tyler and Frank's actions are similar.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s Reckoning Names SZA, But Wounds Run Deeper

Tyler The Creator DON'T TAP THE GLASS

But with this being so new, fans are debating and reacting with no context. Most couldn't care less about this, as common comments include, "You got nothing better to report on?" Or another repeated reply that we see is, "People care about this in 2025?"

Others are not taking this that seriously because Tyler tends to be a bit of a troll. "Knowing Tyler, it prolly be nun serious [laughing emoji]," one X user writes. The unserious comments continue, with another adding, "New rap battle incoming? [laughing emoji."

Hopefully, we get some sort of clarification soon. Most likely, it would come from Tyler as he's far more active on social media. He's also just been busier in general, dropping his surprise ninth album, DON'T TAP THE GLASS, on Monday, July 21.

The 10-song set is projected to go number one next week, with sources predicting that he will sell around 215,000 copies.

Read More: Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Tyler, The Creator_Algorithim (1) Original Content Tyler, The Creator Sees What The Algorithm Did To Joy In Hip Hop 2.2K
A24's Dream Scenario Special Screening Music Tyler The Creator Fans Go Wild With "CHROMAKOPIA" Theories About Concept & Features 1.6K
Tyler Creator Coachella Frank Ocean Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Speaks On Frank Ocean's Elusive Nature During Coachella Set 6.2K
Tyler The Creator Fake Dont Tap The Glass Tracklist Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Debunks Fake "Don't Tap The Glass" Tracklist With Kendrick Lamar & More 13.9K
Comments 0