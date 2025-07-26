Outside of Tyler The Creator's friendship with A$AP Rocky, he doesn't have a deeper connection with anyone else more than Frank Ocean. In recent years, they haven't been spotted as much together. But fans of both artists absolutely adore their friendship.
They have been linked since the late 2000s/early 2010s, aka the Odd Future days. Collaborations are bountiful between them with highlights including "She," "End / Golden Girl," and more. But seemingly out of nowhere, Tyler The Creator and Frank Ocean are no longer following one another on Instagram.
This revelation was caught by RapTV, with photo evidence to back it up. Tyler's feliciathegoat handle doesn't yield any results on Ocean's account blonded and vice versa. Of course, this begs the question, "are they beefing?"
Tyler is not a fan of narratives, but it's something worth speculating. It's only that right now, but typically, a social media unfollow means there's a rift. Take Offset and Cardi B as example. After they did about a year and a half ago, they did work things out.
However, not too long after, Cardi B wound up filing for divorce.
Their situation is a tad different considering they were romantically involved. But the essence of Tyler and Frank's actions are similar.
Tyler The Creator DON'T TAP THE GLASS
But with this being so new, fans are debating and reacting with no context. Most couldn't care less about this, as common comments include, "You got nothing better to report on?" Or another repeated reply that we see is, "People care about this in 2025?"
Others are not taking this that seriously because Tyler tends to be a bit of a troll. "Knowing Tyler, it prolly be nun serious [laughing emoji]," one X user writes. The unserious comments continue, with another adding, "New rap battle incoming? [laughing emoji."
Hopefully, we get some sort of clarification soon. Most likely, it would come from Tyler as he's far more active on social media. He's also just been busier in general, dropping his surprise ninth album, DON'T TAP THE GLASS, on Monday, July 21.
The 10-song set is projected to go number one next week, with sources predicting that he will sell around 215,000 copies.
