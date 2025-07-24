Tyler The Creator Calls Out Accounts Sharing His Old Interview Clips Out Of Context

Premiere For FX's "The Bear" Season 3 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Tyler, the Creator attends FX's "The Bear" season 3 premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Fans have been resurfacing old clips of Tyler, The Creator in the wake of his new album, "Don't Tap The Glass."

Tyler, The Creator is upset with social media accounts reposting old interview clips as if they're new in an effort to farm engagement. In particular, he addressed a clip Kurrco posted on X (formerly Twitter). It stems from his interview with Bimma Williams for the Converse All Star Series back in 2022.

Despite the comments being three years old, the account posted them on Wednesday without noting when they originated. In turn, Tyler, the Creator felt many of his fans could confuse them for being in the context of the promotion of his new album, Don't Tap The Glass.

In the interview, Tyler discussed his feelings on "insecure" artists who release snippets of songs to get a feel for public opinion before putting them out in full. “This from spring 2022,” Tyler wrote in response. “Idk why these pages be posting old stuff knowing folks gone think its from yesterday. (and i like to clarify the time it’s from because narratives will start, engagement will build and this will get reposted because of the click-through rate without context of when it was from or the question that might have been asked to get there).”

Tyler, The Creator "Don't Tap The Glass"

Tyler dropped Don't Tap The Glass as his ninth studio album on Monday morning after a very brief rollout period. It features collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Madison McFerrin, and Yebba.

In a statement, Tyler explained that he wanted to create an album that would have his fans dancing. "I asked some friends why they don't dance in public and some said because of the fear of being filmed. I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost. It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time... This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing driving running any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume," he wrote.

