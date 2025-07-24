Tyler, The Creator is upset with social media accounts reposting old interview clips as if they're new in an effort to farm engagement. In particular, he addressed a clip Kurrco posted on X (formerly Twitter). It stems from his interview with Bimma Williams for the Converse All Star Series back in 2022.

Despite the comments being three years old, the account posted them on Wednesday without noting when they originated. In turn, Tyler, the Creator felt many of his fans could confuse them for being in the context of the promotion of his new album, Don't Tap The Glass.

In the interview, Tyler discussed his feelings on "insecure" artists who release snippets of songs to get a feel for public opinion before putting them out in full. “This from spring 2022,” Tyler wrote in response. “Idk why these pages be posting old stuff knowing folks gone think its from yesterday. (and i like to clarify the time it’s from because narratives will start, engagement will build and this will get reposted because of the click-through rate without context of when it was from or the question that might have been asked to get there).”

Tyler, The Creator "Don't Tap The Glass"

Tyler dropped Don't Tap The Glass as his ninth studio album on Monday morning after a very brief rollout period. It features collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Madison McFerrin, and Yebba.