media
- MusicKodak Black's Lawyer Calls Out Negative Media Coverage Of HimBradford Cohen questioned why everyone knows Yak's rock-throwing incident, but not enough people heard about his philanthropy. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIce Cube Calls Out NBA For Lack Of Big3 CoverageIce Cube isn't down with the NBA's cold shoulder of the Big3.By Jake Lyda
- SportsJa Morant Allegedly Feels Like The NBA Is "Out To Get Him"The Ja Morant saga continues.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureThe Role Of Media Influence On SocietyLearn more about how media influences not only our behavior, but the way we interact with others in society.By Gale Love
- MusicRory & Mal React To Joe Budden Being Complex's Number One Hip-Hop Media PersonalityThe Slaughterhouse MC's former cohosts slammed their former collaborator's recognition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Says Media Personalities Are Bigger Than RappersJoe Budden says that media personalities are often bigger than artists nowadays.By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden Crowned No. 1 For Complex's Hip-Hop Media RankingsComplex has listed Joe Budden at its number one spot in the hip-hop media power rankings.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsElon Musk Thinks U.S. Media Is Racist "Against Whites & Asians"The Twitter CEO's comments come in the midst of the Scott Adams controversy, during which the "Dilbert" comic creator was revealed as a racist.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJadakiss Reflects On Positive Opportunities & Outcomes From Iconic "Verzuz" BattleThe Lox legend said that beyond an increase in monetary and press opportunities, he appreciated younger artists reaching out to him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRemy Ma Believes Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Verdict Was Swayed By MediaWhile she didn't necessarily take a side, the New York rapper said that the media plays favoritism when covering public cases.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music03 Greedo Asks Media To Stop Calling Him An L.A. RapperGreedo clarified that he reps for his neighborhood of Watts, not the city of Los Angeles itself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechElon Musk Plans To Sue Twitter Employees Who Break NDAs And Spill To MediaThe website's CEO sent out a statement earlier this week informing staff of the news.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsNick Young Believes NBA Media Is Ruining The LeagueSome media narratives have dominated discourse surrounding the NBA.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Says He's Done Making Media Appearances Due To Anxiety AttacksJonah Hill says that he won't be promoting any more of his movies due to the anxiety attacks he gets from media appearances.By Cole Blake
- MusicChris Brown Complains About Lack Of Media Coverage For "Breezy"Chris Brown says that media outlets only cover him when he's done something negative.By Cole Blake
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Tells Press "Y'all Should Respect Athletes More"The track star advised several members of the media to remember that athletes "are still human," later vowing to launch her own sports-centered platform.By Erika Marie
- SportsRussell Westbrook Goes At The Media After Being BenchedRussell Westbrook is not having a good time right now.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCardi B Thanks Media & Jurors For Their Support In Tasha K Libel CaseThe "WAP" rapper also thanked her attorneys, who have been working for nearly three years on the case.By Hayley Hynes