The headlines surrounding Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover at Twitter have slowed down recently. However, a new update reveals that the CEO is having issues with his staff leaking private information to the media. As TMZ notes, the South African is responding by threatening legal action against anyone who breaks their contractual NDA.

Platformer editor Zoë Schiffer obtained a copy of the engineer’s correspondence with Twitter workers. She later directly shared quotes from it on her own profile. “NEW: Elon Musk is threatening to sue Twitter employees who leak confidential information to the press,” she wrote on Saturday (December 10).

“He’s asking staffers to sign a pledge indicating they’ve understood,” she went on. In the following thread, the journalist broke down what she read in the original document.

Musk’s email began, “As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company’s interests and in violation of their NDA.”

“This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages.”

Musk says occasional slip ups are understandable "but breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media" with the intent to harm Twitter "will receive the response it deserves."



The 51-year-old additionally let his staff know that “occasional slip-ups are understandable.” However, “breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media” with intentions of harming the website “will receive the response it deserves.”

According to Schiffer’s reporting, Twitter employees were given until 5 PM today to respond.

For his part, Musk has been posting commentary seemingly related to today’s events. “Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene,” he penned on Saturday afternoon.

In his next post, the investor shared a meme. It surprisingly hints at him digging up some of the app’s “darkest secrets,” only causing more of a stir online.

