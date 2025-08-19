Tyler The Creator has surprised fans by sharing a new music video for his Chromakopia track, "Darling, I," which originally released back in 2024. In addition to himself, the video features appearances from Ayo Edebiri, Lauren London, Nia Long, Willow Smith, Teezo Touchdown, and more. Throughout the piece, Tyler flirts and poses with a series of women in various encounters.
Fans in the comments section on YouTube are already loving the music video. "Tyler giving yall a music video from a whole different album when he has a new album out is INSANE! Top tier level artistry here," one top response reads. Another fan writes: "My favorite part about listening to your music is hearing where your brain goes in the production. An absolute banger."
Tyler The Creator dropped Chromakopia as his eighth studio album back in October of 2024. He embarked on "Chromakopia: The World Tour" to promote the project, earlier this year. He still has more tour dates lined up overseas through September.
Tyler The Creator "Don’t Tap the Glass"
The release of the music video for "Darling, I" comes despite Tyler already having moved on from Chromakopia to drop his latest album, Don’t Tap the Glass. The new project features collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Madison McFerrin, and Yebba.
With this project, Tyler set out to motivate his fans to hit the dance floor. He wrote in a statement on social media at the time of its release: "I asked some friends why they don't dance in public and some said because of the fear of being filmed. I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost. It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time… This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing driving running any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume."