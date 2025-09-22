Tyler the Creator says that he's considering taking a "very long break," after he finishes performing on his Chromakopia World Tour. He made the announcement while on stage in the Philippines for the final concert over the weekend.

"I'm excited to go home and think about if I'll ever really tour again... I can't lie to y'all, I'm at that part of my life where, man, I've done enough," he said. "Let me go take a very, very, very long break... Y'all treated me very well, y'all treated Paris Texas very well. So, thank y'all."

Despite the comments, they follow Tyler's recent announcement of additional concerts. Earlier this month, he confirmed he'll be performing in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, and Puerto Rico in March 2026.

The announcement of a "long break" comes as Tyler, the Creator has had a prolific output in recent years. In 2024, he put out his eighth studio album, Chromakopia. That effort featured collaborations with Daniel Caesar, Doechii, GloRilla, LaToiya Williams, Lil Wayne, Lola Young, Santigold, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, and Teezo Touchdown. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.