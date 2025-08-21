Tyler The Creator has provided fans with a word search to reveal the lineup for his upcoming annual Camp Flog Gnaw event. Fans have already begun solving the puzzle on social media with many pointing out Childish Gambino, Teezo Touchdown, The Alchemist, Larry June, 2 Chainz, Zelooperz, Thundercat, and many more. In addition to the lineup, Tyler also confirmed that the festival will take place between November 15 and 16.
When Camp Flog Gnaw shared the word search on X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their excitement in the replies. "Bro earl on their too this lineup is packed," one user wrote. Another added: "YESS KALI UCHIS and DENZEL CURRY." One more wrote: "THE LINE UP IS INSANE AND I COULDNT MAKE IT THIS YEAR NO WAY…"
Before Camp Flog Gnaw, Tyler the Creator will continue performing on his Chromakopia: The World Tour. He still has more tour dates lined up overseas through September. He'll be performing in Australia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines.
Read More: Tyler The Creator Drops Music Video For "Darling, I" Featuring Nia Long, Lauren London, & More
Tyler The Creator "Don’t Tap the Glass"
The announcement comes after Tyler The Creator put out his latest album, Don’t Tap the Glass, earlier this month. The new project features collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Madison McFerrin, and Yebba.
In releasing Don’t Tap the Glass, Tyler stated that he wanted to get his fans out on the dance floor. He wrote in a statement on social media at the time of its release: "I asked some friends why they don't dance in public and some said because of the fear of being filmed. I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost. It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time… This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing driving running any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume."