Lil Yachty and Tyler The Creator are longtime friends, and the former has served as an opening act on the "Chromakopia World Tour."

Lil Yachty is showering Tyler The Creator with immense praise and love for being an incredible human being to him. The two creatives have been friends for quite some time, with their first collaborative effort dating back all the way to 2020's "T.D." They also have work in other areas, including the Hawthorne native's le FLEUR* luxury brand.

There most recent work together though is their run on the Chromakopia World Tour. Lil Boat, along with experimental duo Paris Texas, have supported T on this mega trek. It's sadly coming to a close for this threesome, though. August 18 is the beginning of the final leg, which will take place in New Zealand and Australia.

With that being the case, Lil Yachty is using this opportunity to thank his buddy for being "1 of the few mentors" he has. As caught by Complex, the Georgia native penned a wholesome "letter" on his Instagram Story.

"Last leg of this tour for me and i just want to take the time to thank you for your friendship," Yachty begins.

"Thanking you for giving me the praises i needed to push me on and holding me accountable when i do some ignorant sh*t. All in all i'm grateful."

Lil Yachty & Stephen Jackson

Yachty concludes, "1 of the few mentors i have, always held me accountable, always challenged me. Forever grateful. Young men need mentors. Need a line of proper guidance. Thanks tyyytyyyy.."

Fittingly, this post comes days after he ruffled feathers online for his controversial snippet involving a George Floyd lyric. "Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd," he rapped on a PlaqueBoyMax livestream.

This caught the immediate attention of former NBA star Stephen Jackson, as well as George's brother. The former ripped him apart for being insensitive. "Lil Yachty, bro. You been wack, my n****. But you think saying George Floyd’s name in a bar is gonna make people like your music? That sh*t weak. Y’all the only era that thinks demeaning the dead is cool. It ain’t."

However, the two have since spoken about it and apologized for their actions.

