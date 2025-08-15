Lil Yachty is in the middle of public scrutiny after appearing on the latest PlaqueBoyMax livestream. The Atlanta rap star previewed a new song that included a controverisal lyric referencing the slain George Floyd. In the song, Lil Boat rapped, "Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd."

George Floyd was a Minneapolis man slain by the Police in 2020 during an arrest after Floyd was suspected of paying for an item with a counterfeit twenty. Floyd would alert law enforcement he couldn't breath as the officer had his knee on his neck.

While Lil Yachty thought the line was clever as he and crew bop their heads in the clip, social media thought other wise.

Lil Yachty’s George Floyd Rap

The backlash behind Lil Boat’s controversial lyric was swift and fierce. One of the early responders on social media said Yachty can write a better line. “This shit so ass dawg.

Not even gon lie to you bruh @lilyachty,” tweeted an X user. “You can do better than this dawg.”

Of course, it would be acknowledged that mentioning George Floyd in a sexual manner would be a bad decision. Criticizing Lil Boat, a fan tweeted, “Mocking one of the most horrific deaths in American history. Not only is Judy not hip-hop, but the bar is just hollow and distasteful. Why would you green-light an ignorant ass bar like this?”

A fan would describe Lil Yachty as the “worst rapper,” tweeting, “Yachty might genuinely be one of the worst rappers that went mainstream ever, how does he still have a platform man?”

Other comments would compare Yachty’s bars to other alleged bad bars. One fan tweeted, “That’s worse than Lil Wayne’s Emmett Till bar smh,” while another posted, “It’s so crazy cause Wayne got away with ‘Rodney King baby I beat it like a cop’. Jit think it’s still 2008.”