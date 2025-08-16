Lil Yachty addressed a lot of things during his recent "In The Booth" session live with streamer and artist PlaqueBoyMax. But other narratives quickly popped up to replace those discussions, namely a controversial lyric about George Floyd that Yachty rapped on a new song he teased.

"Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd," he rapped on the song, which led to a lot of controversy. Stephen Jackson, a friend of Floyd's who grew up with him in Houston's Third Ward, was one of many who called the Atlanta rapper out online. However, according to Complex, the former NBA player took to Instagram on Friday (August 15) to reveal that Yachty actually reached out to him privately to apologize.

"Hey, to all the blogs and shows that are calling me about the Lil Yachty George Floyd situation," Jackson reportedly remarked. "Some of y'all don’t respect because y'all never have content. All y'all do is look for me. Some of y'all do respect. I won’t be doing any interviews about it. I spoke to him. He’s a smart young man. He’s winning for a reason, he’s a super smart individual. He made a mistake, he apologized, and we moved on from it. It’s over with. Won't be doing no interviews. He's going to keep winning. He's going to keep doing his thing. We're going to meet up. He made a mistake. Let it go. Stop calling my phone."

Lil Yachty George Floyd Lyrics

Furthermore, this follows George Floyd's brother Terrence's message to Lil Yachty. "I believe it’s inconsiderate," he reportedly stated to Loren Lorosa. "Sometimes this generation doesn’t pay attention to what they say. They just want to make a song and just get on the charts and really feel like the people listening will accept it because of who he is. [...] I want the line changed. Let my brother rest in peace. It disturbs the family’s peace. There has to be a better message behind any mention of George Floyd's name. So his legacy can live on beyond what [Derek] Chauvin did to him."

Stephen Jackson previously called Lil Yachty out, so to see this reconciliation is heartening. Hopefully it leads to more fruitful and respectful conversations moving forward.