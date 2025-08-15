Stephen Jackson Slams Lil Yachty Over George Floyd Line On PlaqueBoyMax

Lil Yachty teased a new track on PlaqueBoyMax that referenced George Floyd and caused widespread backlash.

Lil Yachty is facing criticism after previewing an unreleased song during a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax on Thursday. The track sparked controversy over a lyric referencing George Floyd, drawing a pointed response from Floyd’s longtime friend and former NBA player, Stephen Jackson.

Jackson, who grew up with Floyd in Houston’s Third Ward, called out Yachty for what he described as a disrespectful use of Floyd’s name. In a video posted online, he said, “Lil Yachty, bro. You been wack, my n***a,” before condemning the lyric as exploitative.

“But you think saying George Floyd’s name in a bar is gonna make people like your music? That shit weak,” Jackson continued. “Y’all the only era that thinks demeaning the dead is cool. It ain’t.” He urged Yachty to stop invoking Floyd’s name for attention or social media clout.

Jackson emphasized the personal significance of the criticism, describing the bond he shared with Floyd. “None of y’all knew G, nothing about him. But y’all wanna say his name for clout. That’s some weak-ass shit, Yachty. Let somebody die in your family, we gonna do a whole skit about it and see how funny it is, bro. Cut that shit out.”

Stephen Jackson/Lil Yachty Beef

The remarks resonate deeply because of Jackson’s close relationship with Floyd, whom he often called his “twin” due to their resemblance and brother-like connection. They met as children in Houston and remained close until Floyd’s death in 2020. Jackson’s comments highlight ongoing debates about the responsibilities artists face when referencing real-life tragedies in their work.

Lil Yachty has not publicly addressed the backlash. Still, the video has ignited discussion across social media, with fans and critics weighing artistic freedom against the need for sensitivity toward victims of violence.

The incident serves as a reminder that even prominent artists can encounter swift public pushback when touching on sensitive subjects. As the conversation around creative expression and ethical boundaries continues, many are watching closely to see how Yachty and other artists respond to these moments.

