Stephen Jackson Blasts The Response To Shedeur Sanders & Shannon Sharpe Controversies

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.1K Views
Stephen Jackson Shedeur Sanders Shannon Sharpe Sports News
Stephen Jackson in June 2020. Usp News George Floyd Protests A Usa Mn. © Jack Gruber via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Stephen Jackson spoke on Shedeur Sanders' controversial slide from the NFL Draft's first four rounds and Shannon Sharpe's allegations.

The sports world is facing a lot of heat right now, as the controversies of Shannon Sharpe and Shedeur Sanders are very different but nonetheless divisive. The former faces sexual assault allegations which he has denied, whereas the other was a top-five prospect in the NFL Draft that fell to the fifth round.

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson chimed in on both situations, claiming that people are trying to kick Shannon Sharpe and Shedeur Sanders while they're down. He didn't explicitly name Sanders, but the message was clear. The Art Of Dialogue caught the social media moment.

"They hate to see confident n***as," Stephen Jackson remarked in part concerning the Shedeur Sanders controversy. "When you Black and you confident, you know where you come from, you know who you are, you know what you can do, and you don't need nobody to pat you on the back to give you the confidence, they hate it. They hate it. Even our own people. Our own people be ready to kick us when we down. Shannon going through a little something. And I don't know what's going on. But look at how many of y'all happy to see Shannon go through something.

Who Drafted Shedeur Sanders?

"I'm praying for all my brothers out here, man," Jackson continued concerning the Shannon Sharpe case. "'Cause we all got a wave to catch. It's enough of all of us out here. But it's not surprising to see how many of us can't wait to see one of us go through something. And every man has a wave to catch. It's enough of all of us out here, bro. Every last one of us. Don't try to kick somebody when they're going through something, man. Every man has a wave to catch. You just got to wait on God. Facts."

Shedeur Sanders eventually landed on the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick. Many launched conspiracy theories about the NFL colluding to embarrass him and his father Deion Sanders.

As for Shannon Sharpe, he denies the allegations in a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit against him. Alleged leaked text messages and audio clips have added a lot of supposed context and inspired plenty of debate.

