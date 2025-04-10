Stephen Jackson Makes His Stance On "Checking In" Clear Amid Big U Controversy

Given the RICO case against Big U for a litany of alleged racketeering-related crimes, a lot of people within and beyond hip-hop culture are debating about the practice of checking in, including former NBA basketball star Stephen Jackson. For those unaware, checking in refers to an out-of-state person contacting local communities and groups for protection in the city they're visiting and to pay tribute to the local power structure. During a recent appearance on the One On One W/ Mike D podcast, Jackson recounted a story of him visiting O'Block in Chicago. But according to him, this didn't constitute checking in as people widely accept it.

Basically, Stephen Jackson made the argument that he simply visits these communities when he has a personal connection to them, not because of any street codes. It seems like he still had a similar experience one might compare to that tradition, but for reasons of personal bond rather than any political implications. This joins many other debates around checking in amid Big U's case in Los Angeles, including dismissive comments from ScHoolboy Q and more positive benefits and experiences highlighted by the late Rich Homie Quan long before all this went down.

Stephen Jackson's NBA Career

Perhaps a few fans out there will express surprise to hear Stephen Jackson, a veteran NBA player, talking about this along with other rappers. After his lengthy career with the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, and more teams, he also engaged in more cultural commentary via podcast appearances in addition to his basketball takes. All The Smoke, Jackson's podcast with Matt Barnes, currently carries his torch with the most brightness, opening up his perspective to a big audience and resulting in a lot of discussions in the process.