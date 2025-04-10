Stephen Jackson Makes His Stance On "Checking In" Clear Amid Big U Controversy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 673 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stephen Jackson Checking In Big U Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Stephen Jackson poses at the NYC Point Gods Premiere at The Midnight Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Stephen Jackson recounted the story of him visiting O'Block amid many debates around the Eugene "Big U" Henley RICO case.

Given the RICO case against Big U for a litany of alleged racketeering-related crimes, a lot of people within and beyond hip-hop culture are debating about the practice of checking in, including former NBA basketball star Stephen Jackson. For those unaware, checking in refers to an out-of-state person contacting local communities and groups for protection in the city they're visiting and to pay tribute to the local power structure. During a recent appearance on the One On One W/ Mike D podcast, Jackson recounted a story of him visiting O'Block in Chicago. But according to him, this didn't constitute checking in as people widely accept it.

Basically, Stephen Jackson made the argument that he simply visits these communities when he has a personal connection to them, not because of any street codes. It seems like he still had a similar experience one might compare to that tradition, but for reasons of personal bond rather than any political implications. This joins many other debates around checking in amid Big U's case in Los Angeles, including dismissive comments from ScHoolboy Q and more positive benefits and experiences highlighted by the late Rich Homie Quan long before all this went down.

Read More: Tony Yayo Claims G-Unit Never Had To Check In Amid Big U RICO Debates

Stephen Jackson's NBA Career

Perhaps a few fans out there will express surprise to hear Stephen Jackson, a veteran NBA player, talking about this along with other rappers. After his lengthy career with the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, and more teams, he also engaged in more cultural commentary via podcast appearances in addition to his basketball takes. All The Smoke, Jackson's podcast with Matt Barnes, currently carries his torch with the most brightness, opening up his perspective to a big audience and resulting in a lot of discussions in the process.

With that in mind, we can expect him to possibly address the topic of checking in again, although we want to make it clear he did not refer to Big U in any capacity here and won't necessarily give his take. Stephen Jackson may have a different mentality than many when it comes to the practice, but these discussions' lasting impact is something we can't predict. So we still have to find out which side will define its place moving forward.

Read More: Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson Don't Believe Kendrick Lamar Dissed Lil Wayne

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.1K
Theo Wargo / Getty Images Pop Culture Trey Songz's Team Claims He's Never Met Sarunas J. Jackson: Report 2.9K
Rod Wave Beautiful Mind Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Rod Wave's D.C. Show Victim To Car Break-Ins: Details 1384
Kendrick Lamar Hosts Bamboo Nightclub Music Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson Don't Believe Kendrick Lamar Dissed Lil Wayne 8.6K