Austin Rivers Fires Back At Stephen Jackson: "Poor Dude Starving For Attention"

In recent days, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson both criticized Austin Rivers. “I just don’t wanna be in no conversation when Austin Rivers’ name is involved,” Jackson said on the “Gojo and Golic” podcast. “Why is his name even involved? I don’t even want to answer a question when his name is phrased in it. Austin Rivers is somebody not relevant nowhere.” Jackson was questioned by host Mike Golic over a statement that Rivers had made on X, claiming that more NBA players than NFL players could play in both leagues. Rivers shot back at Jackson's jab on X.

“This is so ironic considering he stays having my name in his mouth,” Rivers posted. “(I have never met this guy btw lol) The comments say it all. He’s at it again lmao!! Pour dude starving for attention. Sad sight tbh. I honestly wish him nothing but the best fr. Good God bro… grow up.” In addition to ripping Rivers, Barnes, who Jackson co-hosts the podcast "All The Smoke," was on the "Gojo and Golic" podcast with Jackson and previously ripped Rivers' father Doc Rivers.

Austin Rivers Claps Back At Stephen Jackson

Barnes recently responded to an Instagram comment claiming the “Utah Jazz broke that sh–t up” regarding the Lob City Clippers that featured Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan. Austin and Barnes were teammates on the 2014–15 team, during which Doc served as both head coach and president of basketball operations. Barnes believes the Rivers are to blame for the club's lackluster performance. “nah Doc broke that sh–t up when he paid his son that money,” Barnes wrote in the comment.” He lost the team after that.”

The Clippers had five straight seasons with 50 wins and two Pacific Division championships during the "Lob City" era, which ran from 2011 to 2017. The club did not, however, make it past the conference semifinals. In four seasons with the Clippers, Austin Rivers averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 rebounds. Although the Lob City Clippers enjoyed a strong off-court rapport in 2022, Barnes claimed that this did not convert to on-court success. Overall, this is not the last time we will hear from Autin Rives, Jackson, or Matt Barnes

