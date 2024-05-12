Patrick Mahomes Weighs In On Viral NFL Vs NBA Debate With Surprising Take

Patrick Mahomes has weighed in on the viral debate as to whether NFL players could play in the NBA and vice versa. The drama began when Austin Rivers argued take 30 NBA players could immediately succeed in the NFL while NFL players could not do the same in the NBA. Expectedly, the take resulted in plenty of backlash from professional football players. While watching the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder's playoff matchup on Saturday, however, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a surprising take.

During the broadcast, Dave Pasch and Hubie Brown revealed that Mahomes shared his take on the matter while sitting courtside. "Patrick Mahomes, unsolicited, just turned to Hubie and I and said Lu Dort could play in the NFL," Pasch said. Dort, who is listed at 6’4, 220 pounds, finished the game with 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists as his Thunder fell 104-101 to the Mavericks.

Patrick Mahomes Watches Mavericks & Thunder

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 11: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the third quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma. City Thunder in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American. Airlines Center on May 11, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Rivers made his original comments on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. "Where the best athletes in the world are, that's us," Rivers said. "I could take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL. You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA." One of the most prominent NFL voices to speak out against him was former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones. Doing so resulted in a back-and-forth between the two on social media.

Patrick Mahomes On The NFL Vs. NBA Debate

