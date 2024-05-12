Patrick Mahomes Weighs In On Viral NFL Vs NBA Debate With Surprising Take

BYCole Blake267 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 TIME100 GALA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Patrick Mahomes attends the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Patrick Mahomes thinks Lu Dort could make the transition.

Patrick Mahomes has weighed in on the viral debate as to whether NFL players could play in the NBA and vice versa. The drama began when Austin Rivers argued take 30 NBA players could immediately succeed in the NFL while NFL players could not do the same in the NBA. Expectedly, the take resulted in plenty of backlash from professional football players. While watching the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder's playoff matchup on Saturday, however, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a surprising take.

During the broadcast, Dave Pasch and Hubie Brown revealed that Mahomes shared his take on the matter while sitting courtside. "Patrick Mahomes, unsolicited, just turned to Hubie and I and said Lu Dort could play in the NFL," Pasch said. Dort, who is listed at 6’4, 220 pounds, finished the game with 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists as his Thunder fell 104-101 to the Mavericks.

Read More: LeBron James Erupts On Darvin Ham As Lakers Beat Nuggets With Caleb Williams Sitting Courtside

Patrick Mahomes Watches Mavericks & Thunder

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 11: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the third quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma. City Thunder in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American. Airlines Center on May 11, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Rivers made his original comments on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. "Where the best athletes in the world are, that's us," Rivers said. "I could take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL. You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA." One of the most prominent NFL voices to speak out against him was former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones. Doing so resulted in a back-and-forth between the two on social media.

Patrick Mahomes On The NFL Vs. NBA Debate

Check out Patrick Mahomes take on the matter above Be on the lookout for further updates on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Is Bronny James Declaring For The NBA Draft? Rich Paul Gives Update On USC Freshman's Thinking

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs ChiefsSportsPatrick Mahomes Visibly Furious After Kadarius Toney's Latest Gaffe4.9K
Monday Night RAWSportsPatrick Mahomes Assists Logan Paul On Monday Night Raw541
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City ChiefsSportsPatrick Mahomes Rants To Josh Allen About Officiating: "Wildest F*cking Call I’ve Ever Seen"3.8K
First Entertainment x Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis Partnership Launch Event, March 4 in Los AngelesSportsShannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate14.5K