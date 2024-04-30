Patrick Mahomes Assists Logan Paul On Monday Night Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw took place in Kansas City. Whenever the WWE visits a city that is home to an NFL franchise, you can expect to see some star players from that team show up during the broadcast in the crowd. Recently retired NFL center Jason Kelce has made a couple of in-ring appearances over the past couple of months. The WWE and the NFL have a lot in common, so it only makes sense for them to link up with one another. The WWE brought out Patrick Mahomes and US champion Logan Paul this week, and it was out of control. The Super Bowl champion gave Paul a big assist with some Super Bowl flair.

Logan Paul, the reigning US champion in the WWE, is not resting on his laurels. His recent victory at WrestleMania, where he outshone WWE Legend Randy Orton and the great Kevin Owens in a triple-threat match, is just the beginning. Paul is determined to make a name for himself in the world of wrestling, and his performance on Monday Night Raw was a promising glimpse into his future success as a villain.

Patrick Mahomes Gifts Logan Paul Super Bowl Ring Brass Knuckles

Patrick Mahomes entered the arena with Paul and his crew, and Paul was dining on his championship belt. During Paul's segment on Raw, Paul, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh were all in the ring at the same time, putting a beating on Jey Uso. Paul slid out of the ring and approached Patrick Mahomes, who was sitting in the front row. Mahomes gave him some assistance using a pair of brass knuckles. After Mahomes took out his three Super Bowl rings and gave them to Paul, the quarterback threw them on, gave Mahomes a quick pat on the back, and stepped back into the ring.

Paul got ready to deliver a devastating blow to Jey Uso with the Super Bowl ring brass knuckles. Unfortunately for Paul and his crew, Uso saw it coming and got out of the way at the last moment. Paul's teammate McDonagh took the punch and all of those diamonds to the face. Jey Uso dodged a bullet and laughed it off. Overall, Patrick Mahome's appearance on Monday Night Raw was pretty entertaining. We hope it's not his last appearance with the WWE.

