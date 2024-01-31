Patrick Mahomes Responds to Viral "Dad Bod" Meme

Patrick Mahomes has responded to the viral "dad bod" meme that arose in the wake of the Chiefs AFC Championship win last weekend. "Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? 🤣🤣🤣 #DadBodSZN," Mahomes wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The QB was responding to footage from Inside the NFL that went viral amid the Chiefs win. The footage showed a shirtless Mahomes celebrating in the locker room and the angle gave the star player a bit of a gut.

This of course went wild on NFL socials, with fans eagerly sharing the images and changing their handles to things such as "Fatty Patty" and similar names. The Chiefs leaned on their defense to shut out the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes threw for 241 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Speak On Justin Tucker Beef

Meanwhile, Mahomes also spoke on the beef that has emerged between himself, Travis Kelce, and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Mahomes said Tucker's behavior has become a regular occurrence when the Chiefs and Ravens play. "I've had seven years of doing that same warmup routine and there's only been like three occasions where there's been a kicker that wasn't moving out of the way. It was in Baltimore all three times. He does that to get under our skin. I asked him to move his stuff and he got up and moved it I think two inches but didn't move it out of the way. I was going to let it slide but Travis moved it for me and after that I wasn't going to let him put it back down," Mahomes told local sports radio in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce also blamed Tucker, saying he had broken an "unwritten rule". During the latest episode of New Heights, Kelce explained that Tucker had been a "f-cking d-ck" and had been purposefully messing with Mahomes and Kelce as they warmed up. "If you want to be a f-cking d-ck about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f-cking kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up and they’re dropping, eyes are looking left and they’ve got a helmet down by their feet," Kelce told his brother.

