Patrick Mahomes Sr Arrested On DWI: Report

Patrick Mahomes Sr, the father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on a DWI charge. TMZ first reported that the former MLB pitcher had been arrested on his third DWI charge in Texas on Saturday night. He previously spent 40 days in jail, serving his time on the weekends, for a charge levied back in 2019. Mahomes Sr spent nearly a decade as a major league pitcher in the MLB, playing between 1992 and 2003. His son was born in 1995 while Mahomes Sr was playing for the Twins. However, after 2003, Mahomes Sr spent several years as a minor league journeyman. In 2019, his jersey was retired and he was inducted into the club Hall of Fame for the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The news comes a week before Mahomes II is due to play in the Super Bowl against the 49ers. Prior to the Conference Championship game, Mahomes Sr had joked that he wouldn't sit next to Taylor Swift. Now it appears that he could the biggest game of the season entirely. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Patrick Mahomes Responds to Viral "Dad Bod" Meme

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes II has responded to the viral "dad bod" meme that arose in the wake of the Chiefs AFC Championship win last weekend. "Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? 🤣🤣🤣 #DadBodSZN," Mahomes wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The QB was responding to footage from Inside the NFL that went viral amid the Chiefs win. The footage showed a shirtless Mahomes celebrating in the locker room and the angle gave the star player a bit of a gut.

This of course went wild on NFL socials, with fans eagerly sharing the images and changing their handles to things such as "Fatty Patty" and similar names. The Chiefs leaned on their defense to shut out the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes threw for 241 yards and a touchdown in the win.

