Is Travis Kelce Attending The Grammys? Tight End Reveals If He Will Be Accompanying Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has confirmed that he will not be Taylor Swift's date to the Grammys this weekend. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for. Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl we got in a week," Kelce told The Pat McAfee Show. The Grammys take place this Sunday (February 4) and see Swift up for six awards. This includes "Album of the Year", an award that Swift could become the first four-time winner of.

However, as Kelce alluded to, he will be unable to attend as the Chiefs prepare to face the 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11. Conversely, Swift will be unlikely to attend the Super Bowl in Vegas. She is scheduled to perform in Tokyo from February 7 - 10. However, following the game, the couple is expected to reunite. Furthermore, Kelce is expected to join Swift across the Asian and European legs of her Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce And Patrick Mahomes Address Justin Tucker Beef

Meanwhile, Kelce, along with his QB Patrick Mahomes, have addressed the beef that erupted with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker over the weekend. During the latest episode of New Heights, Kelce explained that Tucker had been a "f-cking d-ck". Kelce also alleged that Tucker had been purposefully messing with Mahomes and Kelce as they warmed up. "If you want to be a f-cking d-ck about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f-cking kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up and they’re dropping, eyes are looking left and they’ve got a helmet down by their feet," Kelce told his brother.

Elsewhere, Mahomes said Tucker's behavior has become a regular occurrence when the Chiefs and Ravens play. "I've had seven years of doing that same warmup routine. And there's only been like three occasions where there's been a kicker that wasn't moving out of the way. It was in Baltimore all three times. He does that to get under our skin. I asked him to move his stuff and he got up and moved it I think two inches but didn't move it out of the way. I was going to let it slide but Travis moved it for me. After that I wasn't going to let him put it back down," Mahomes told local sports radio in Kansas City.

