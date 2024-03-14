Travis Kelce And Patrick Mahomes Opening Kansas City Steakhouse

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are teaming up off the field to open a steakhouse. 1587 Prime will be located in the downtown Loews Hotel in Kansas City and is expected to open next year. "Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City," Mahomes said of the venture. Mahomes and Kelce have been a formidable on-field pair for nearly a decade now.

"We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City," Kelce added. The pair previously teamed up to invest in the Chicken N Pickle restaurant. Will you be checking out 1587 Prime when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

Travis Kelce Gushes Over Taylor Swift Singapore Shows

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kelce continues to be his girlfriend's biggest fan, hyping up the shows that Taylor Swift performed in Singapore last week. Despite having been present for at least five Eras Tour shows at this point, Kelce called Swift's performances "amazing" and said that he loved every moment. Kelce, who attended two of the shows in Singapore, was seen dancing ecstatically in his VIP box. Additionally, Kelce noted that he went to a "cool as f-ck greenhouse" while visiting the Asian nation.

Swift is now on a tour hiatus until May. The European leg of the tour kicks off in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, on May 9. Swift will then crisscross Europe until August when she closes out that leg of the tour in London. Paramore will accompany Swift as her supporting act for all European shows. After Europe, Swift takes a break until October before performing a number of shows across the US and Canada. The tour officially ends in Vancouver on December 8.

