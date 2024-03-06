Travis Kelce Speaks On Sydney Zoo Trip With Taylor Swift, Claims They Were "Chased" By Helicopters

Travis Kelce has opened up about the good and bad aspects of his recent trip to Sydney Zoo with Taylor Swift. Kelce claimed they were hounded by airborne paparazzi hanging out of helicopters to grab photos of the couple. “There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us. Well, not us — Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible,” Kelce told his brother on their podcast.

However, it wasn't all bad. “Saw a tiger sitting up in a tree house — that sh-t was f-cking sweet. Saw a lion close up. When you hear [them roar], cause Taylor took the picture … you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Let alone one, you see three of them run down from their rock, their perch, knowing they’re about to get fed. You see how fast and agile that thing is — dude it’s over," Kelce continued.

However, not everyone thought that Kelce and Swift's trip was "f-cking sweet". The couple is continuing to face a wave of backlash from PETA and other animal rights activists for their trip. However, the couple has been given a "pass" by noted PETA supporter Jennifer Coolidge. While Coolidge said she "understood" why PETA was mad, she didn't think that Kelce and Swift's date was malicious. Instead, she saw it as just a public couple going on what they considered a romantic date.

The couple were spotted enjoying the popular tourist attraction last week between shows on Swift's ongoing Eras Tour. Earlier in the week, Swifties had been gushing over Swift's reactions to the various exhibits during a solo trip to the zoo. Kelce, who was spotted in Las Vegas earlier in the week, reportedly flew from LA to Hawaii. He then stayed the night in the island state earlier in the week. He then reportedly transferred to a private jet that departed for Sydney the day before he was spotted at the zoo.

