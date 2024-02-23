Travis Kelce Gets Massive Swiftie Welcome At Taylor Swift Sydney Concert

Swifties were more than happy to welcome Travis Kelce as he made his VIP entrance at Accor Stadium in Sydney. The tight end was met by masses of screaming fans. He was seen heading to his exclusive suite with Swift's father and Kelce's close friend Ross Travis. Kelce was also giving Swift a little bit of PDA after the show. However, Kelce wasn't the only famous face at the concert. Katy Perry and Rita Ora were also in attendance, with the latter managing to grab a selfie with Kelce after the show.

Kelce joined Swift in Sydney earlier in the week. He was seen flying from LA to Hawaii before transferring to a private jet for the flight to Australia the following day. Swift has four shows in Sydney to end February before opening March with a six-show run in Singapore. After that, the pop megastar heads to Europe, where she will remain until August alongside opening act Paramore. After that, Swift returns to North America. She ends her tour with shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Read More: Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce Super Bowl Serenade "Most Romantic Thing That's Ever Happened" To Her

Taylor Swift Takes Travis Kelce To Sydney Zoo

However, the Eras Tour is not the only thing that Swift and Kelce have been up to while in the land down under. Swift has returned to Sydney Zoo, this time with Travis Kelce in tow. The couple were spotted enjoying the popular tourist attraction between shows on Swift's ongoing Eras Tour. Earlier in the week, Swifties had been gushing over Swift's reactions to the various exhibits during a solo trip to the zoo.

Prior to his travel to Sydney, Kelce was spotted in Vegas, the site of his third career Super Bowl win, after a chaotic week. Members of Kelce's entourage posted shots of the tight end golfing and enjoying Mexican food on the strip. Of course, Kelce has had a week like no other. Just days after winning Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce was caught up in a mass shooting when individuals opened fire at the Chiefs' victory parade in Kansas City.

Read More: Travis Kelce References Taylor Swift Lyric Change During Super Bowl Press Conference

[via]