- SportsTravis Kelce Gets Massive Swiftie Welcome At Taylor Swift Sydney ConcertKelce felt the full force of his girlfriend's fanbase's love.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Reportedly Flying To Sydney To Join Taylor SwiftKelce is once again headed for the Eras Tour.By Ben Mock
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Pole Dancers Shock Australian Crowd, He Parties With Ed Sheeran & Russell Crowe BackstageWhile the crowd of 20,000 enjoyed Snoop's performance, they were a little shocked before going wild for his show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsRich Brian Reflects On New Single "Sydney"Rich Brian is back with his new single "Sydney".By Alex Zidel
- MusicSolange Drops Two Shows In Sydney, Australia Due To "Health Reasons"Get well soon, Solange. By Chantilly Post
- MusicPost Malone Releases Special Edition Crocs, They Sell Out Within 24 HoursWho's to say Post Malone isn't setting a new benchmark for Hypebeast culture with his numerous Croc collabs.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Shatters Attendance Record: 81,000 Aussie Fans Join Together For "Lose Yourself"81 thou+ singing "Lose Yourself" at the top of their lungs, it all went down in Australia.By Devin Ch
- MusicAmine Says He Experienced Racism At Go-Karting Business In AustraliaAmine dealt with racism in Australia recently.By Milca P.
- MusicCardi B's Publicist Confronts Woman Yelling, “No Wonder Your Husband Left You"Cardi B appreciates the way her publicist handled the hostile situation in Sydney, Australia.By Devin Ch
- MusicRolling Loud Announces Upcoming Dates In AustraliaRolling Loud is bringing the world's biggest hip-hop festival to Australia.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Is A Snakeskin Queen At Fenty Beauty Anniversary CelebrationRihanna debuts another trendsetting moment. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSelena Gomez Flaunts Bikini Body Post-Justin Bieber SplitThe triple-threat gave the paparazzi an eyeful. By David Saric
- MusicDrake Calls Out Fan For Groping Women At Sydney ShowDrake ain't having any girl feel uncomfortable at his show.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake & Khalid Spotted Hanging Out Backstage At “Boy Meets World” TourR&B singer Khalid was spotted backstage at Drake's "Boy Meets World" tour Tuesday night in Sydney.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsHopsin Arrested "Over Some Total Bullsh*t" In AustraliaHopsin shares the news in emotional Instagram post.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWatch An Emotional Drake Address The Crowd During A Show In SydneyWatch an emotional Drake address the crowd during his first show in Australia. By Angus Walker