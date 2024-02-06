Patrick Mahomes Sr. Reportedly Had Open Can Of Beer In His Car During Arrest

Patrick Mahomes Sr. found himself in some trouble over the weekend. According to TMZ, the father of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. The arrest went down in Texas after Mahomes Sr. was caught driving slow in traffic. He reportedly had expired tags, which is what led to the stop in the first place. However, once cops found him to be a bit intoxicated, they issued a field sobriety test and then arrested him.

This is the third time has been arrested for such an offense, which means he could be hit with a 10-year prison sentence. Despite all of this, he will be allowed to go to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend. Now, in a new update from TMZ, some more details were revealed. Essentially, Mahomes Sr. had an open can of beer in his center console. Furthermore, he had admitted to having a few beers at a bar earlier in the evening.

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 26: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hugs his dad before an AFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sep 26, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is not a good situation for the Chiefs and Mahomes to be in ahead of the Super Bowl. At the end of the day, Mahomes is looking to win his third Super Bowl, and now, his father has left him with a distraction. Whether or not he can compartmentalize this, remains to be seen. However, if anyone can do it, it would be Patrick Mahomes.

